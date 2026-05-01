Residential Building On Fire In Rivne Following Russian Drone Attack
"A residential building was damaged as a result of an enemy air attack in the Rivne region," the statement said.
The incident occurred in the regional center, where the roof caught fire over an area of 100 square meters.Read also: Russian drones hit food processing plant in Bohodukhiv, injuring four workers
Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.
The outlet "Tvoye Rivne" published a video of the fire.
As previously reported, more than 50 Shahed drones were detected over Ternopil earlier today, about 20 of which exploded, leaving 10 people injured.
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