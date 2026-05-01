Russian Forces Have Attacked Naftogaz Facilities 96 Times Since Start Of Year
"This heating season has been the hardest in the country's history. All areas of our operations were under attack by the Russians-from gas and oil production and transportation to thermal power generation and gas stations. The attacks continue even now. In the first four months of 2026 alone, there were 96 shelling attacks on our facilities," Koretskyi wrote.
He added that since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Naftogaz Group has lost 320 employees, with 19 specialists killed in 2026.Read also: Ukraine aims to store at least 13.2 bcm of gas ahead of winter – Shmyhal
Koretskyi also announced the opening of a photo exhibition about Naftogaz's work during the last heating season at Kyiv's Central Railway Station. The exhibition will run until May 17.
As reported, in January–March 2026, the Naftogaz Group paid 21.739 billion hryvnias in taxes to budgets at all levels.
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