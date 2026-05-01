PM Svyrydenko: Russian Drones Targeted Power Facilities, Critical Infrastructure, And Homes For 12 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians continue to terrorize our people and our cities. Today, over the course of half a day, more than 400 drones attacked our energy facilities, critical infrastructure, and residential buildings,” the message reads.

According to her, there are currently at least 10 injured people in Ternopil -one of whom is in critical condition. They are receiving immediate medical attention.

Russian drone crash inregion leaves one injured

Civilian infrastructure has also been damaged in Kherson and the Vinnytsia region.

As previously reported, an air raid alert was issued earlier in the Ternopil region. Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal reported that a large number of enemy UAVs are heading toward the region and the city.