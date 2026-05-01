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Russian Attack In Rivne Region Leaves Five Injured, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged

Russian Attack In Rivne Region Leaves Five Injured, Civilian Infrastructure Damaged


2026-05-01 03:05:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Two residential buildings were damaged in the Rivne region as a result of the air attack. One of them is an apartment building in Dubno, where windows were shattered... We have five injured, four of whom are in hospital," the statement said.

Koval noted that after assessing the consequences of the strike, funds will be allocated from the regional reserve fund for repairs.

Read also: Russians strike Zhytomyr region with drones, damaging sports and educational infrastructure

He added that, according to preliminary information, three vehicles and civilian infrastructure were also damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a residential building in Rivne was damaged as a result of the Russian attack, with a fire covering 100 square meters of the roof.

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