Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region Nearly 50 Times Since Morning, Leaving Four Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, in the Nikopol district, the attacks targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities.

A medical facility, shops, apartment and private houses, and vehicles were damaged.

Four people were injured. Two women aged 43 and 50 were hospitalized in moderate condition, while a 50-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment.

Russian attack in Rivne region leaves five injured, civilian infrastructure damaged

In the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, a utility building was damaged as a result of Russian strikes.

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of the morning of May 1, nine people injured in earlier Russian attacks remain in hospitals in Dnipro.