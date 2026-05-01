Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region Nearly 50 Times Since Morning, Leaving Four Injured
According to him, in the Nikopol district, the attacks targeted Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities.
A medical facility, shops, apartment and private houses, and vehicles were damaged.
Four people were injured. Two women aged 43 and 50 were hospitalized in moderate condition, while a 50-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman will receive outpatient treatment.Read also: Russian attack in Rivne region leaves five injured, civilian infrastructure damaged
In the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, a utility building was damaged as a result of Russian strikes.
As Ukrinform previously reported, as of the morning of May 1, nine people injured in earlier Russian attacks remain in hospitals in Dnipro.
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