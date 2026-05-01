URIF Aims To Sign Its First Three Investment Agreements By End Of 2026

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In total, during its first year of operation, the Fund received 282 applications from more than 15 countries. Over half of them are from Ukrainian companies. The largest number of applications are in the energy sector - more than a quarter of all submissions - as well as in transport and logistics, critical minerals, and advanced strategic technologies," Svyrydenko said.

She reminded that in March the Fund approved its first investment in the Ukrainian dual-use technology company Sine Engineering to develop and improve communication and navigation components for UAVs. Several energy-sector projects are currently under review.

She noted that this agreement, known as the "minerals deal," launched a new format of long-term economic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, already attracting global investment.

According to her, the shared goal is to conclude three investment agreements by the end of 2026.

Svyrydenko thanked partners including the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the DFC, the Ukrainian government team, and all those supporting the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Together we continue selecting projects and working on the next investment decisions," she concluded.

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As previously reported, the United States - Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund was established under an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States. Its initial capital amounts to $150 million, contributed equally by both sides - $75 million each from the U.S. via the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and from Ukraine.