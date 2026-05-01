Injury Toll From Russian Drone Attack On Ternopil Rises To 12

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Serhii Ziubanenko, head of the Ternopil regional police, reported this on Telegram.

At the hub, residents can file reports about lost or damaged property, charge their phones, receive legal advice, and seek medical or humanitarian assistance.

Explosive ordnance disposal teams, investigative units, patrol officers, rescuers, medics, and other specialized services are working at the impact sites.

"As of 17:00, 12 people are known to have been injured. All are receiving the necessary assistance," Ziubanenko said.

Drone attack on Ternopil: fire contained, nine hits on industrial facilities reported

He also addressed residents of Ternopil.

"If you see debris from drones, missiles, or any suspicious objects, do not approach, touch, attempt to move them, or photograph them up close. Such debris may contain unexploded ordnance and pose a deadly danger," Ziubanenko said.

He urged people in such cases to move to a safe distance and immediately call 102 or notify emergency services.

As reported, more than 50 Shahed drones attacked Ternopil today, over 20 of which exploded. Earlier reports said 11 people had been injured in the attack.