Saudi Arabia Automobile Market To Reach USD 67.55 Billion By 2031, With Rising EV Adoption, Digital Sales Growth, And Changing Ownership Trends Mordor Intelligence

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"Saudi Arabia Automobile Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Saudi Arabia automobile, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Saudi Arabia Automobile Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Saudi Arabia automobile market size was valued at USD 50.33 billion in 2026, reaching USD 67.55 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6.05%. This steady market growth reflects changing consumer preferences, economic diversification, and policy support under Vision 2030. Increasing household income and a growing working population, including higher participation of women, are supporting vehicle demand across major cities and developing regions.

The Saudi Arabia automobile industry is witnessing a shift in how consumers purchase and use vehicles. Passenger cars continue to account for the largest share, supported by urbanization and demand for personal mobility. At the same time, the market forecast indicates growing interest in alternative ownership models such as subscriptions and shared mobility, especially among younger consumers. These changes are gradually influencing traditional dealership networks and sales strategies.

Report Overview:

Key Drivers in the Saudi Arabia Automobile Market

Rising Demand for Passenger Vehicles: Passenger cars continue to dominate the Saudi Arabia automobile market share, driven by daily commuting needs and improving road infrastructure. Demand is especially strong in urban areas where personal mobility remains essential.

Growth of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles: The Saudi Arabia automobile market trends show increasing attention toward electric and hybrid vehicles. Government support and local manufacturing initiatives are encouraging adoption, while consumers are becoming more aware of fuel efficiency and environmental concerns.

Expansion of Digital Sales Channels: Online platforms are changing how vehicles are researched and purchased. The Saudi Arabia automobile industry is seeing a shift toward digital retailing, allowing customers to compare models, prices, and financing options more easily.

Shift Toward Flexible Ownership Models: Subscription-based services and shared mobility are gaining attention. The Saudi Arabia automobile market growth is supported by younger buyers who prefer flexibility instead of long-term ownership commitments.

Saudi Arabia Automobile Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

Two-Wheeler

Three-Wheeler

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Off-Highway Vehicles

By Propulsion Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Hybrid Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

By Application

Personal

Commercial

Public Transport

Industrial Use

By Ownership Model

Individual Ownership

Fleet Ownership

Subscription-Based

Shared Mobility

By Sales Channel

OEM Dealers

Independent Dealers

Online Platforms

Direct-to-Consumer

Key Players

The Saudi Arabia automobile industry includes a mix of global manufacturers and regional distributors.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Hyundai Motor Co.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

General Motors

SAIC-MG Motor

Conclusion

The Saudi Arabia automobile market forecast remains positive, supported by economic growth, infrastructure development, and policy initiatives. Market growth is expected to continue as consumers explore new vehicle technologies and ownership options. Passenger cars will remain dominant, while electric vehicles and hybrid models gradually gain traction. The market trends indicate a transition toward digitalization, flexible ownership, and increased competition.

As the industry adapts to these changes, companies are focusing on customer experience, pricing strategies, and product diversity. Overall, the market size will expand steadily, driven by both traditional demand and emerging mobility solutions. The balance between personal vehicle ownership and alternative mobility models will shape the future of the Saudi Arabia automobile market share, creating new opportunities for manufacturers, dealers, and service providers.

Industry Related Reports

Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Market: The Saudi Arabia electric vehicle market is projected to grow from USD 0.51 million in 2025 to USD 1.91 million by 2031 at a 24.51% CAGR. This rapid adoption is fueled by Vision 2030 mandates, heavy PIF investment, and a major government commitment to purchase 100,000 Lucid units.

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Saudi Arabia Commercial Vehicle Market Size: Valued at USD 7.24 billion in 2025, this market is expected to reach USD 10.26 billion by 2031, driven by a USD 133 billion infrastructure strategy. Giga-projects like NEOM and the rise of e-commerce are creating sustained demand for specialized trucks and agile light commercial units.

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Saudi Arabia Used Car Market Share: The used car market is forecast to grow from USD 6.82 billion in 2025 to USD 11.24 billion by 2031 as consumers shift toward certified pre-owned vehicles. Growth is supported by stricter import rules, the rise of digital sales platforms, and high demand for SUVs equipped with heat-resilient cooling systems.

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About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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