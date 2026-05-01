Interhome Group To Showcase Global Property Management Solutions At SIL 2026 In Lisbon

As Portugal's real estate market continues its robust growth, attracting a diverse range of investors and second-home buyers, the demand for professional and reliable property management solutions has become increasingly critical. Interhome, a distinguished leader in vacation rental management with a legacy spanning over six decades, is poised to address this burgeoning need through its participation in the Salão Imobiliário de Portugal (SIL 2026). This premier real estate exhibition, held from April 23 to April 25, 2026, at the FIL - Parque das Nações in Lisbon, provides an ideal platform for Interhome to engage with new homeowners and investors, offering tailored strategies to maximize their property's earning potential with unparalleled ease.

Navigating the Portuguese real estate landscape

The Portuguese real estate sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience and appeal, driven by factors such as attractive investment opportunities, a favorable climate, and a growing tourism industry. For many new homeowners, particularly those acquiring properties for investment or as holiday homes, the complexities of managing a rental property can be daunting. These challenges often include navigating local regulations, effective marketing, dynamic pricing strategies, and ensuring seamless guest experiences. Interhome presence at SIL 2026 is strategically aimed at demystifying this process, presenting a clear pathway to profitable and hassle-free property ownership.

Interhome's comprehensive approach to property management

Interhome Group distinguishes itself through a sophisticated service model designed to cater to varying owner needs, ranging from digital marketing support to comprehensive on-site operations. For owners who prefer to maintain a degree of involvement while benefiting from global reach, the company offers its Smart Services package. This solution leverages advanced dynamic pricing algorithms and extensive marketing across more than 10,000 partner platforms to ensure maximum international visibility and optimized occupancy rates. By handling 24/7 booking management and secure payment processing, Interhome provides a robust administrative foundation that allows owners to focus on their investment strategy while the company handles the complexities of global distribution.

For those seeking a truly hands-off experience, Interhome provides a Full Management solution that encompasses all digital services while adding a comprehensive layer of on-site operational support. This includes professional cleaning, rigorous property maintenance, and seamless key handovers conducted through the company's extensive network of Local Service Offices. By providing round-the-clock guest support and personalized on-site reception, Interhome ensures a high standard of guest satisfaction that translates into positive reviews and repeat bookings. This holistic approach eliminates the operational burdens typically associated with holiday rentals, allowing homeowners to enjoy the benefits of their investment without the daily stresses of management.

Exclusive benefits and local expertise

Interhome's commitment to its property owners extends beyond standard management services. Owners benefit from a suite of exclusive perks designed to enhance their experience and financial returns. These include a 20% discount on personal Interhome bookings across Europe, access to advances for home improvements against future bookings, and a lucrative owner referral program. These benefits underscore Interhome's philosophy of fostering long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with its property partners.

"Our participation in SIL 2026 reflects our unwavering commitment to the Portuguese market and our desire to empower the growing community of homeowners here," stated Ricardo Coelho, Country Manager for Interhome Portugal. "We firmly believe that owning a second home should be a source of joy and financial reward, not a burden. By leveraging our expansive global distribution network and deep local expertise, we offer owners the invaluable peace of mind that their property is managed professionally, reliably, and is achieving its full earning potential."

The strength of Interhome's model lies in its network of Local Service Offices (LSOs) strategically located across Europe, including key regions within Portugal. These LSOs provide personalized care, local market insights, and swift on-site support, ensuring that both properties and guests receive the highest standard of attention. This blend of global reach and local touch is a cornerstone of Interhome's success and a significant advantage for property owners.

About Interhome Group

Founded in 1965 in Switzerland, Interhome Group has evolved into one of Europe's foremost providers of quality holiday homes and apartments. With a diverse portfolio exceeding 40,000 properties across 28 countries, the company facilitates over 1.5 million guest nights annually. As a proud brand of the HomeToGo Group, Interhome Group is dedicated to delivering exceptional service to both its valued property owners and holidaymakers worldwide.