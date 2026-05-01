Grand Pointe Automotive Brings ASE-Certified Expertise And Honest Diagnostics To Grand Blanc Township

Grand Blanc Township, MI - May 1, 2026 - There is a certain kind of driver who has been burned before. They took their vehicle in, paid for a repair, and a few months later, the same warning light was back on. At Grand Pointe Automotive, that cycle stops.

The shop is powered by top-tier ASE-certified mechanics in Grand Blanc with the training, tools, and integrity to handle everything from routine oil changes to complex engine replacements and do it right the first time. For vehicle owners across Genesee County who are tired of dealership runarounds and band-aid fixes, Grand Pointe Automotive is the straightforward alternative.







The Technicians Behind the Reputation

Other local shops send their toughest diagnostic cases to Grand Pointe Automotive. That referral reputation was not built overnight. The shop's Master Certified technicians bring ASE certifications and hands-on experience with the makes most common in this part of Michigan, including GM, Ford, and Chrysler vehicles that dominate the roads in and around Grand Blanc and Flint.

The equipment matches the skill level:



OE-level GM, Ford, and Chrysler scanning and programming tools for manufacturer-accurate diagnostics

Snap-on and Autel diagnostic scanners for full-system reads across makes and models Hunter HawkEye Elite alignment system for precise steering and suspension correction

From a straightforward oil change to a complete engine replacement, Grand Pointe Automotive technicians have the range to handle it all without sending work elsewhere.

Transparent from the First Conversation

The front-counter experience at Grand Pointe Automotive is built on a simple standard: customers should never feel out of the loop about what is happening with their vehicle.

That transparency shows up in ways most shops overlook:



Test drive explanations: Before taking a customer's vehicle out, the team explains the route and exactly what they are evaluating. No mystery, no anxiety about where the car is going or why.

Plain-language findings: Every diagnostic result is communicated in terms the customer can actually understand, not buried in technical shorthand. No unnecessary recommendations: If a repair can wait, the team says so. If it cannot, they explain exactly why in clear, honest terms.

The goal is for every customer to walk out understanding their vehicle better than when they walked in.

No Cheap Fixes. No Exceptions.

Honest auto repair in Michigan means recommending the correct solution the first time, even when a cheaper temporary fix might be easier to sell. Grand Pointe Automotive does not operate that way. The team focuses on the longevity of the vehicle, not just clearing the current symptom.

Every repair is backed by a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty. That level of coverage is only possible because the work is done right.

Full-Service Expertise, Done Right the First Time

Grand Pointe Automotive handles complex diagnostics and complete engine replacements, but the shop is equally known for turning around high-impact, safety-critical services quickly and without cutting corners:



Steering and Suspension Repair: Michigan roads are hard on shocks, struts, and steering components. The team finds the root issue and corrects it with precision, not a temporary patch.

Brake Repair: Thorough, not rushed. Only what the vehicle actually needs, turned around fast.

A/C Repair: Both R-134a and R-1234yf refrigerant systems are serviced in-house using Robinair A/C machines. Engine Diagnostics and Repair: From a persistent check engine light to a complete engine replacement, nothing gets handed off because it is too complex.

Beyond these, the shop covers the full range of services a vehicle needs to stay safe and reliable, from routine maintenance and electrical repair to alignments, tire services, and key programming. If it keeps a driver on the road, Grand Pointe Automotive handles it.

Meet Some of the Team

At Grand Pointe Automotive, the front-counter experience is led by people who genuinely care about getting it right. Service Manager Derrick Miller sets the standard: every customer should feel comfortable and informed before, during, and after their visit. That means honest timelines, clear communication, and no surprises at the counter.

Along with Derrick, here are a few of the faces behind that experience:



Aaron Klosterman, Owner: The culture of integrity at Grand Pointe Automotive starts with him.

Brianna Guisbert, Hayden Ramm, and Tayler Stableford, Service Advisors: Friendly, knowledgeable first points of contact for every customer.

Jim Vaughn, Parts Manager: Keeps the right parts moving so repairs stay on schedule. Gil McCann, Master Automotive Technician: One of the certified hands behind the diagnostic precision the shop is known for.

That is just part of the crew. To see the full team, visit the Grand Pointe Automotive Team Pag. Every member brings the same commitment to honest, expert service that drivers across Grand Blanc Township, Flint, and Burton have come to count on.

About Grand Pointe Automotive

Since 1950, Grand Pointe Automotive has been the trusted choice for full-service auto repair in Grand Blanc Township, MI. Driven by their slogan, "We Keep You Moving," the shop combines over 70 years of honest auto repair in Michigan with modern conveniences like free loaner vehicles and complimentary shuttle service. Backed by an industry-leading 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty and a team of ASE-certified mechanics in Grand Blanc, Grand Pointe Automotive is dedicated to keeping the Grand Blanc and Flint communities safely on the road.