Full Force Plumbing Expands Residential Services Across Kaufman And Rockwall Counties

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Full Force Plumbing has expanded residential plumbing services across Kaufman and Rockwall Counties, now serving homeowners in Forney, Terrell, Rockwall, and Sunnyvale TX with 24/7 emergency response and preventive maintenance.

May 1, 2026 - Full Force Plumbing, a licensed residential plumbing company based in Forney, Texas, has expanded service coverage to meet growing demand from homeowners across Kaufman County and into Rockwall County and eastern Dallas County. The company now provides full-service plumbing to residents in Forney, Terrell, Rockwall, and Sunnyvale.

The expansion responds directly to the rapid residential growth occurring east of Dallas. Kaufman County has seen significant new home construction over the past decade, and communities like Forney and Terrell continue to add subdivisions built on the region's heavy expansive clay soil. That soil creates unique challenges for residential plumbing systems, including accelerated pipe deterioration, sewer line damage from ground movement, and foundation-related water intrusion that standard plumbing companies from outside the area may not be equipped to diagnose.

"Homeowners in this part of North Texas deal with plumbing problems that are directly tied to the soil and water conditions here," said the company's ownership team. "Kaufman County clay puts constant pressure on underground pipes, and the moderately hard water from NTMWD breaks them down from the inside at the same time. You have to understand both of those factors to fix problems correctly and prevent them from coming back."







Full Force Plumbing offers a complete range of residential services including drain cleaning and hydro jettin, sewer camera inspections, sewer line repair and replacement, water heater repair and installation, water line repair, sump pump installation, frozen pipe service, fixture repair, and whole-house water filtration systems. The company provides 24/7 emergency response across its entire service area.

The company has also invested in educating homeowners about the specific plumbing risks associated with living in the region. A growing library of location-specific maintenance guides on the company website covers topics ranging from how Kaufman County clay soil destroys residential sewer line to the warning signs of hidden underground water line leaks. Each guide addresses the local soil composition, water supply characteristics, and seasonal weather patterns that directly affect plumbing system longevity in these communities.

Rockwall County presents its own set of conditions. Homes built during the city's first major growth wave in the 1990s and early 2000s now have aging sewer infrastructure that has absorbed decades of clay soil pressure. Newer subdivisions face a different challenge, with freshly graded clay that has not fully settled creating unpredictable stress on underground pipes during the first several years after construction. The company's Rockwall homeowner plumbing maintenance checklis outlines a system-by-system approach to preventive care designed specifically for these conditions.

Sunnyvale, located in eastern Dallas County, presents unique considerations due to its one-acre minimum lot requirement. Larger homes on larger lots mean longer pipe runs, more fixtures, and more total plumbing infrastructure exposed to hard water mineral accumulation and clay soil movement. The company has tailored its service approach for Sunnyvale properties to account for the higher flow rates, extended drain runs, and larger sump pump capacity requirements that these homes demand.

Water quality is a central focus across all four service areas. The North Texas Municipal Water District, which supplies treated water to Forney, Rockwall, and surrounding communities, classifies its water as moderately hard due to naturally occurring minerals from the Lavon Lake source. While safe for consumption, these minerals accumulate inside pipes, water heaters, and fixtures over time, reducing efficiency and shortening equipment life. Full Force Plumbing has seen increasing demand for whole-house water filtration system as homeowners recognize the long-term cost savings of treating the water before it enters the home.

Full Force Plumbing is licensed by the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners and serves residential customers throughout Forney, Terrell, Rockwall, Sunnyvale, and surrounding communities in Kaufman, Rockwall, and eastern Dallas Counties. The company offers financing options and online booking for non-emergency appointments.

For more information or to schedule service, homeowners can visit fullforceplumbing or call (469) 213-3632.