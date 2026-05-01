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San Jose-based Bigg Tree Rooter & Plumbing has expanded its neighborhood-focused plumbing service across the South Bay, offering 24/7 emergency response, transparent pricing, and specialized expertise in the aging plumbing systems common throughout older San Jose homes.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 1, 2026 - Bigg Tree Rooter & Plumbing, a family-owned plumbing company serving Santa Clara County for more than two decades, has announced the expansion of its neighborhood-focused service across San Jose. The expansion reflects growing demand for local plumbers with deep knowledge of older South Bay homes and the aging infrastructure common throughout the city's established neighborhoods.

The expanded coverage now includes Willow Glen, Almaden Valley, Evergreen, Berryessa, Cambrian Park, Rose Garden, Naglee Park, and surrounding communities, with a focus on the unique challenges each neighborhood presents. Many San Jose homes built between the 1920s and the 1980s still operate with original clay sewer laterals, galvanized supply lines, or copper pipes running beneath concrete slabs that are now reaching the end of their useful service life.

"We have spent years in these neighborhoods, and we know what fails first and why," said a spokesperson for Bigg Tree Rooter & Plumbin. "When you call a plumber who actually understands your area, you get a real diagnosis instead of a sales pitch. That has always been our approach, and the demand for that kind of service keeps growing."







The expanded coverage includes 24/7 emergency dispatch for active plumbing failures, including burst pipes, sewage backups, water heater failures, and gas line leaks. Same-day service is available for non-emergency calls, and all work is backed by upfront written estimates. Bigg Tree plumbers are paid hourly rather than on commission, which the company says keeps technicians focused on solving problems rather than upselling unnecessary work.

Core services include drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer repair in San Jos, trenchless pipe lining and bursting, leak detection using electronic acoustic and thermal imaging equipment, slab leak repair, water heater installation and replacement, water filtration, gas line repair, toilet and faucet service, and full repipes in copper and PEX. The company handles both residential and light commercial work.

San Jose's aging housing stock has driven steady growth in demand for sewer line work in particular. Vitrified clay pipes, the standard from the early 1900s through the 1960s, have a service life of roughly 50 to 60 years before joints separate and tree roots intrude. Galvanized steel supply lines, common through the early 1970s, narrow internally over time and eventually develop pinhole leaks. Bigg Tree provides camera inspections so homeowners get a clear picture of pipe condition before any major work is recommended.

The company also offers fast-response service for homeowners facing urgent issues, including burst pipes, active flooding, water heater failures, and suspected gas leaks. The emergency plumber in San Jos line is staffed around the clock, with priority dispatch for active emergencies in the service area.

Bigg Tree Rooter & Plumbing has built its reputation on a no-pressure approach that has resonated with San Jose homeowners during a period when many in the trades have shifted toward commission-driven sales models. The company holds an active California Contractors State License and carries full insurance and bonding. All technicians are trained on modern diagnostic equipment, including sewer cameras, electronic leak detectors, hydro jets, and pressure testing tools.

Homeowners interested in scheduling service in any of the newly expanded neighborhoods can contact Bigg Tre by phone or through the website. The team provides free over-the-phone consultations for non-urgent questions and can typically dispatch a plumber the same day for most service requests.

About Bigg Tree Rooter & Plumbing

Bigg Tree Rooter & Plumbing is a family-owned, licensed plumbing company based in San Jose, California, serving Santa Clara County for more than 20 years. The company specializes in residential and light commercial plumbing, including drain cleaning, sewer repair, trenchless pipe replacement, leak detection, water heater service, and gas line work. Bigg Tree is known for its honest pricing, no-commission technicians, and around-the-clock emergency response.