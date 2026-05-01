50+ Legal Fee Calculators Built For Attorneys Go Free To The Public

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"Person holding a smartphone displaying the Made For Law legal fee calculator"Over 50 professional-grade legal fee calculators originally built for attorney use are now available free to the public across all 50 states, giving American families transparent cost estimates before consulting an attorney.

Cleveland, OH - May 1, 2026 - Made For Law officially launched to the public today. The company has built more than 50 free legal fee calculators - originally designed for attorney use, now available to normal people. The tools cover over 10 legal practice areas, with no account, email, or payment required.

The reason these calculators matter more than just going to ChatGPT or Gemini or Claude and asking for help with legal fees is that they're built on actually researched, state-specific fee schedules. Not generic estimates. Court filing fees can vary by county, and calculators like these reflect that. The numbers come from actual state law - not guesses, not approximations.

And unlike other calculators on the market, user data isn't used to train AI. Input values aren't sold to attorneys or marketers either. People get an instant answer for whatever legal situation they're dealing with, without having to wait for a callback or a consultation.

The calculators provide both a cost estimate and a timeline - what something costs and how long it actually takes. Coverage spans all 50 states and DC.

Currently, the free tools cover estate planning, probate, family law, personal injury, civil and criminal law, real estate, bankruptcy, employment, immigration, landlord-tenant, business law, elder law, and a range of court filing lookups - with more to be added soon. Whether someone's trying to find out if they can get an expungement done in California, or they're a first-time buyer in Trenton, New Jersey trying to estimate closing costs on a property, there's pretty much a calculator for every legal fee situation.

Made For Law's data policy is a deliberate point of difference from other free calculators on the market. The tools are built for real American families going through real-life hardships - but the underlying data is reliable enough that attorneys, lawyers, and law firms also use them.

"The whole point is just so regular people can actually get a real number on what something is going to cost them before they even talk to a lawyer or an attorney," said Alex Tarlescu, co-founder of Made For Law. "We've democratized the information so anybody can get accurate information without having to deal with AI."

Made For Law is a legal technology company. The company's calculators are based on state- and county-specific data drawn from publicly available sources. Made For Law is not a law firm and is not affiliated with any attorney or licensed/barred organization. The company continues to advise users to consult a licensed attorney for their specific situation.

"Probate alone can run anywhere from three to forty grand or more depending on the situation," Tarlescu continued. "Most people don't find out about that until it's already too late. Our job isn't to help them with the legal process - it's just to show them what they're looking at as estimates before they get down the line and talk to an attorney, which is the best solution in most cases. We recommend that in all the calculators. There's really no substitute for an attorney. This is just meant to be a fast and accurate way to figure out where you stand."

The company's approach to AI is a deliberate one. While AI tools are becoming more popular in the legal space, Good Smart Idea LLC - the parent company of Made For Law - has drawn a line on what counts as ethical use. User privacy isn't disclosed rampantly to major LLM models, and personal information entered into the calculators is never sent to AI providers.

In the coming weeks, Made For Law plans to roll out a "find a qualified attorney in your area" directory, giving consumers a way to choose from attorneys in their region. The company also plans to offer attorneys and law firms the option to use the calculators on their own websites.

About Made For Law

Made For Law is a legal cost transparency platform serving U.S. families. Made For Law is a trade name of Good Smart Idea LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The free public calculator suite is available at madeforlaw.