Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Superdry Co-Founder James Holder Convicted Of Rape By British Court

Superdry Co-Founder James Holder Convicted Of Rape By British Court


2026-05-01 02:21:36
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The co-founder of British fashion brand Superdry, James Holder, was convicted of rape Friday by a court in southwest England.

Holder was one of the co-founders of Superdry in 2003. The streetwear brand was delisted from the London Stock Exchange in 2024 after announcing a drop in sales and has rebranded as Superdry & Co.

Recommended For You UAE bans citizens from travel to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq, urges those there to leave

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

A jury found Holder, 54, guilty of raping a woman in 2022 after meeting her in a bar in Cheltenham. The court refused him bail as he awaits sentencing next week.

ALSO READ
    Al Khayyat opens Superdry store Asos co-founder Quentin Griffiths dies in Thailand after falling from balcony UK: Katy Perry's ex-husband in court on two new rape charges

MENAFN01052026000049011007ID1111059869



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search