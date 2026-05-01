Superdry Co-Founder James Holder Convicted Of Rape By British Court

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The co-founder of British fashion brand Superdry, James Holder, was convicted of rape Friday by a court in southwest England.

Holder was one of the co-founders of Superdry in 2003. The streetwear brand was delisted from the London Stock Exchange in 2024 after announcing a drop in sales and has rebranded as Superdry & Co.

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A jury found Holder, 54, guilty of raping a woman in 2022 after meeting her in a bar in Cheltenham. The court refused him bail as he awaits sentencing next week.

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