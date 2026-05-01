German Chancellor Stresses Importance Of US Alliance After Troop Reduction Remarks
Berlin: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reaffirmed the importance of the transatlantic military alliance with the United States, after US President Donald Trump said his administration was considering reducing the number of American troops stationed in Germany.
In remarks reported by German radio, Merz said the German military made an essential contribution to a strong and united NATO, alongside the United States and other allies.
He added that the partnership served mutual interests and was rooted in deep transatlantic ties.
Germany's "compass" remained firmly directed towards maintaining a strong alliance and a reliable partnership, Merz said, describing the transatlantic relationship as highly valued by Berlin.
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