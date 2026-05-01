Beyond The App: How Snoonu Built One Of Qatar's Most Human Workplaces

As the region marks International Labour Day, Qatar's homegrown super-app stands out not just for its growth, but for the culture it has built for the people behind it.

In the competitive landscape of Qatar's technology sector, where talent acquisition and employee retention have become defining challenges for fast-growing firms, Snoonu has done something quietly remarkable: it has built a workplace that its own employees publicly endorse, and that independent bodies have certified.

Founded in 2019 as a university project with an idea and a belief in Qatar's potential, Snoonu has since grown into the country's leading multi-vertical super-app, spanning food delivery, groceries, e-commerce, laundry, logistics and beyond. It now employs more than 3,500 people from over 90 nationalities, and this week announced its official preparations to launch services in Kuwait, with Bahrain and Oman to follow shortly on International Labour Day, numbers alone tell only part of the story.

Certified by the People Who Know Best

In November 2025, both Snoonu Trading and Services and Snoonu Delivery were officially certified as Great Place to Work - one of the world's most recognised independent standards for workplace excellence, awarded based on comprehensive employee feedback surveys and a rigorous evaluation of company culture, policies, and management practices. Both entities cleared the certification threshold, a distinction that places Snoonu among a select group of employers across the GCC recognised for genuine employee trust and satisfaction.

The company also holds ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health and safety - a combination that reflects a structured, policy-driven approach to employee welfare, not merely aspirational values on a website.

"We've always believed Snoonu is more than a workplace; it's a community and a family where people grow, thrive, and make a real impact," said Hamad Al-Hajri, CEO and Founder of Snoonu.

The Policy That Started on the Streets

Among Snoonu's most visible and distinctive people-first commitments is the No Rider Under the Sun initiative - one of the first formalised programmes of its kind in the region. During Qatar's summer months, when temperatures regularly exceed 40°C and outdoor workers face significant health risks, the programme protects Snoonu's delivery champions through a combination of operational adjustments, rest protocols, hydration support, and direct welfare outreach.

The initiative reflects a philosophy that extends the company's stated values beyond the air-conditioned office, to the thousands of riders who represent Snoonu on the roads of Doha every single day - often with no public recognition for the role they play in keeping the city running.

Building People, Not Just Headcount Inside its headquarters - a workspace notable for its greenery, openness, and deliberate investment in physical environment - Snoonu has built a series of structured programmes designed to develop talent from within rather than simply recruit it from outside. These include leadership development tracks, mentorship programmes, and learning budgets accessible to employees across all levels.

The company has made a conscious commitment to investing in Qatari national talent, partnering with universities and training institutions to build a pipeline from education to employment. Its Snoonu Academy initiative and internship-to-employment track represent a coherent strategy for workforce development that aligns closely with the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030.

A Partnership With Purpose Snoonu's commitment to its people does not stop with those on its payroll. Through a long-term partnership with Education Above All (EAA) - a global foundation established under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser - the company has raised over QAR 1.3 million through a simple 2-QAR optional donation at checkout, a mechanism that has directly funded full university tuition for eight students who might not otherwise have had access to higher education.

Taking the Culture Across Borders As Snoonu crosses its first international border with the Kuwait launch, the question of whether its workplace culture can travel with it will be one of the defining tests of its next chapter. The early signals are deliberate: the same values that shaped its Doha operations - invest in people, protect those on the frontline, create structures for real growth - are being embedded into its regional expansion from day one.

International Labour Day, celebrated each year on May 1st, is a moment the global community sets aside to recognise the contribution of workers across every sector and every level. For Snoonu, it is also a moment of reflection on what it means to build a company in the truest sense of the word - not just a platform or a product, but a place where people feel they belong, grow, and matter.

In a market where technology companies are often measured purely on growth metrics and funding rounds, that distinction may be precisely what makes Snoonu's story different.