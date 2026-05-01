Swiss Pupils Screened As Teacher Contracts Tuberculosis

The teacher has been treated and is no longer present at the school in St-Maurice and Dorénaz, canton Valais. Screening will be launched following an investigation led by a cantonal unit and conducted by the Valais Lung League.

Potentially affected children will have to undergo a blood test, and the results will be passed on to their families within a few days. Positive cases will then be treated by doctors, who may decide to provide preventive care.

Teachers who are in contact with a colleague who has contracted tuberculosis should also be screened. In the event of a persistent cough and/or prolonged fever, children are advised to consult a doctor.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease, but it can be effectively treated. The situation is being closely monitored, but no other immediate measures are required, canton Valais added.

Translated from French by AI/mga

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