Bosch And Kodiak Advance Autonomous Trucking Hardware For Scale

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Kodiak AI, a provider of physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, has announced that Bosch, a global technology and services giant, has begun delivering critical hardware components to Kodiak as part of the companies' autonomous driving technology strategic collaboration.

Kodiak is actively testing and validating camera samples from Bosch and has completed early prototype sensor integrations into Kodiak SensorPods, the company's proprietary hardware modules that house its autonomous driving sensors. Kodiak is also actively evaluating vehicle actuation components from Bosch.

Since announcing their collaboration in January 2026, Bosch and Kodiak have moved quickly from strategic alignment to hands-on engineering execution.

The companies are achieving key milestones in developing a production-grade, redundant autonomous platform designed to support high-volume deployment of trucks with the Kodiak Driver, the company's self-driving system.

Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak AI, says:“The quick transition to tangible engineering progress underscores the velocity behind this collaboration.

“By validating Bosch's sensors and components, we are deep into the 'how' of high-volume production. Our rapid progress is proving we have the shared ability to execute on the roadmap to industrialize the Kodiak Driver at scale.”

The collaboration is focused on building a robust, production-ready autonomous platform that integrates hardware, firmware, and software interfaces required to deploy the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak's AI-powered driving system.

Peter Tadros, regional president, power solutions, Bosch North America, says:“Our progress highlights our readiness to move from strategic alignment to industrial execution as we work to bring scaled autonomous trucking to fruition.

“This cooperation has accelerated and deepened our understanding of real-world autonomous vehicle requirements and helped us forge a path for scaling redundant autonomous driving technology for the entire ecosystem.”

By combining Kodiak's autonomous driving technology with Bosch's manufacturing expertise, this collaboration strengthens the path to high-volume deployment of driverless trucks, bringing the modularity, serviceability, and system-level integration needed to achieve commercial success.

Bosch and Kodiak at ACT Expo in Las Vegas

Kodiak's SensorPod technology, featuring hardware samples developed by Bosch, will be on display May 3-6 at the ACT Expo in the Bosch booth #2153 in the West Hall.