The Venice Biennale's Polite Fiction Of Being 'Above The Market' Is Wearing Thin

MENAFN - USA Art News) Venice Biennale Week Is Becoming Harder to Separate From the Art Market

The Venice Biennale has long presented itself as a curatorial stage rather than a sales floor. This year, that distinction feels increasingly porous. Around the opening of the 61st Venice Biennale, auction houses, galleries, and fashion brands are filling the city with private events, sponsored projects, and client programming that sit just outside the official exhibition but firmly inside the market's orbit.

Christie's is among the most visible players. Beginning Monday, the auction house will host a private selling exhibition at Ca' Dario Palazzo, the 15th-century Grand Canal property that is reportedly listed at around $24 million through Christie's International Real Estate. The invite-only presentation, titled“Ghost Pavilion: A Venice Revealed,” places works by Mark Bradford, Andy Warhol, Louise Bourgeoise, Édouard Manet, and Titian alongside the palazzo's Venetian interiors. Prices reportedly range from $500,000 to more than $35 million.

The setting is part of the pitch. Ca' Dario, steps from the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, is known as much for its frescoes, Murano glass chandeliers, and Moorish fountain as for the darker lore attached to it. The palazzo has long been said to carry a curse, a reputation tied to a string of deaths, including the 1970 killing of Count Filippo Giordano delle Lanze inside the building.

Sotheby's is taking a different approach. After helping cover the $5.8 million bill for Jeffrey Gibson in 2024, the auction house is not supporting the U.S. pavilion this year. That pavilion, where sculptor Alma Allen will present new works, has instead turned to crowdfunding through the newly created American Arts Conservancy. The shift underscores how expensive Venice has become for national presentations, especially as installation costs rise faster than budgets.

Frieze is helping bankroll the British Pavilion for a second time, this year supporting Lubaina Himid, while fashion houses such as Bottega Veneta and Chanel are also active in the city. Sotheby's Venice calendar includes private views of Marina Abramovic at the Gallerie dell'Accademia and Jenny Saville at Ca' Pesaro, extending the week's client-facing circuit beyond the Giardini.

Venice is still not Miami Basel. But the market's presence is no longer easy to overlook, and the Biennale's opening week now reads as much like a cultural summit as a commercial one.