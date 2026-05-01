Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Strengthens Growth Outlook With Scalable Satellite Deposit Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

The mining industry is increasingly focused on bolt-on deposits, near-mine expansion, and district-scale consolidation as reserve depletion accelerates West Santa Fe is only about 13 km from Lahontan's flagship Santa Fe Mine project, positioning it as a potential high-value satellite deposit Recent drill operations confirm strong mineralization and a large surface footprint measuring about 500 x 350m, supporting long-term project scalability

As global reserve depletion continues to pressure the mining industry, companies are shifting their strategy away from expensive, standalone discoveries and toward scalable satellite deposits that can be developed alongside existing operations. The industry is increasingly prioritizing bolt-on deposits, district-scale consolidation, and near-mine expansion prospects that improve economics while reducing capital intensity and operational risk.

Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) is positioned strategically to capitalize on this rapidly evolving ecosystem. The company's flagship Santa Fe Mine project in Nevada's Walker Lane already benefits from established infrastructure, historical production, and strong development potential. Now, the company...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/LGCXF

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