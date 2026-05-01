Dreamspring Introduces New Loan Products Designed For Small Business Affordability

Supported by a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo, DreamSpring expanded its product suite to better meet growth-stage challenges and the needs of industries where demand is outpacing access to capital:

“This investment enables DreamSpring the flexibility and resources to develop innovative products that help businesses grow,” says Kimelyn Harris, head of Business Growth Philanthropy at Wells Fargo.“Access to capital can be transformative for entrepreneurs, and today they need more options and more flexible forms of capital to meet their needs.”

This latest product suite is another chapter in a long-running partnership built on innovation. Wells Fargo and DreamSpring have developed a custom post-pandemic recovery loan for underserved entrepreneurs and joined forces on a national loan fund for veteran-owned businesses, putting capital in the hands of entrepreneurs who might otherwise go without. This time, the focus is on making that capital more affordable.

"Entrepreneurs are dealing with higher expenses everywhere they look, and when borrowing gets too expensive, it stifles their ability to operate and grow," says Alice Rodriguez, Chair of the DreamSpring Board of Directors. "When CDFIs like DreamSpring cap rates and design loans that match the real-life cash flow of a small business, it lets entrepreneurs focus on their work rather than their debt."

DreamSpring is one of the only CDFIs that offers revolving lines of credit, and unlike many online lenders, there's never a prepayment penalty. DreamSpring also factors in professional licensure and credentials as part of its loan decisions, recognizing that a borrower's expertise is itself an asset. For business owners like Aaron Gutierrez, that kind of flexibility makes a real difference.

"It gave me the freedom to focus on establishing and building the business, versus having to penny pinch or worry," says Aaron Gutierrez, Owner of Albuquerque Construction & Concrete, about his DreamSpring line of credit. "It gave me the freedom to actually grow and move, and to remain afloat. Because if not, I probably wouldn't have made it."

About DreamSpring

For media inquiries, contact:

Laura Marrich

DreamSpring Senior Communications Specialist

[email protected]

+1 505-456-0104