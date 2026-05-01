Death Toll Climbs To 9 After Boat Capsizes In Central India

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

New Delhi: The death toll in central India's boat capsizing rose to 9 on Friday, even as the boat's wreckage was pulled out, confirmed a government official.

The tragedy occurred in the Jabalpur district of the central state of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. There was a total of 29 tourists onboard the ill-fated boat when it capsized at Bargi Dam, built on the river Narmada.

The boat was navigating through the river waters when it was suddenly struck by powerful winds, causing it to lose balance before it capsized.