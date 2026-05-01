Amir Cup 2026: Al Duhail Storm Into Semi-Finals With 4-0 Win Over Al Arabi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Al Duhail secured a commanding place in the semi-finals of the Amir Cup 2026, the tournament's 54th edition, after a resounding 4-0 victory over Al Arabi in their quarter-final clash on Friday at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

The emphatic win sees Al Duhail advance to the next round, where they will face the winner of the upcoming tie between Al Sadd and Al Shamal, scheduled later today at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek led the scoring charge with a first-half brace, finding the net in the 8th and 18th minutes. French midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud added a third in the 51st minute, before Tahseen Mohammed sealed the victory with a late goal in the 89th minute.

Al Duhail asserted their intent from the outset, pressing forward in search of an early breakthrough. Their efforts paid off when Sultan Al Brake delivered a precise pass to Piatek, who drove into the box and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

Maintaining their attacking momentum, Al Duhail doubled their lead shortly after. Edmilson Junior surged into the penalty area and delivered a cross that Piatek met with a clinical header, leaving the Al Arabi defense with no chance.

The dominance continued after the break, with Al Duhail extending their advantage in the 51st minute. Almoez Ali weaved past multiple defenders before setting up Bourigeaud, who calmly finished to make it 3-0.

Relentless pressure from Al Duhail culminated in a fourth goal late in the match. Tahseen Mohammed won possession in midfield, embarked on an impressive solo run past several players, and fired home to cap a comprehensive performance and confirm his side's progression.

Al Duhail's convincing display underlines their status as strong contenders for the title as they move one step closer to Amir Cup glory.