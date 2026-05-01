Congratulating Antigua And Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne On His Reelection

The United States congratulates Prime Minister Gaston Browne on his electoral victory as Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda to advance shared priorities, including to strengthen regional security by deepening cooperation to counter illegal immigration, transnational criminal organizations, and illicit trafficking. Enhanced collaboration in these areas will support greater stability and security in our hemisphere.

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