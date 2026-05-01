Yangarra Announces Voting Results From The Annual Meeting
|Nominee
|Percentage of Votes in Favour
|Dale A. Miller
|76.36
|Frederick L. Morton
|82.82
|Gordon A. Bowerman
|80.01
|James G. Evaskevich
|92.34
|Neil M. MacKenzie
|82.82
|Penelope D.S. Payne
|82.61
|Robert D. Weir
|82.39
Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, to serve as the Auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting, at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors, was approved.
Restricted Share Unit Plan
The resolution relating to the approval of the amended Restricted Share Unit Plan was approved.
For further information, please contact Jim Evaskevich, Chief Executive Officer at (403) 262-9558.
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