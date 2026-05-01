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Visionmed Appoints Tony Burns As Strategic Advisor, Ambulatory & Office-Based Surgery
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- VisionMed, developer of the EMMA® multimodal video intelligence platform that converts procedural video into structured clinical data, today announced the appointment of Tony Burns as Strategic Advisor, Ambulatory & Office-Based Surgery.
Burns brings more than three decades of experience in ambulatory surgery centers and office-based procedural environments. As Founder of iOR Partners, his work has focused on the design, development, and operation of high-efficiency procedural settings across multiple specialties.
"Procedural care today happens across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based environments, and the technology supporting those workflows needs to be equally at home in all of them,” said David MacLean, CEO at VisionMed.“Tony has built and run these environments, so he doesn't just understand the workflow challenges - he's lived them. That perspective is exactly what we need as EMMA® expands across care settings."
In his role, Burns will advise VisionMed on site-of-care dynamics and the integration of EMMA® into high-volume procedural settings, supporting consistent documentation and workflow visibility across clinical environments.
“Across care settings, there is a growing need to better capture and structure what happens during procedures,” said Burns.“VisionMed is building infrastructure that can support that need in a practical way.”
About VisionMed
VisionMed's EMMA® platform is an AI-powered, procedure-agnostic intelligence layer that converts surgical and procedural video into structured data, supporting documentation, workflow analysis, and quality initiatives across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based settings.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding VisionMed's technology and anticipated use cases. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. VisionMed undertakes no obligation to update these statements.
Burns brings more than three decades of experience in ambulatory surgery centers and office-based procedural environments. As Founder of iOR Partners, his work has focused on the design, development, and operation of high-efficiency procedural settings across multiple specialties.
"Procedural care today happens across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based environments, and the technology supporting those workflows needs to be equally at home in all of them,” said David MacLean, CEO at VisionMed.“Tony has built and run these environments, so he doesn't just understand the workflow challenges - he's lived them. That perspective is exactly what we need as EMMA® expands across care settings."
In his role, Burns will advise VisionMed on site-of-care dynamics and the integration of EMMA® into high-volume procedural settings, supporting consistent documentation and workflow visibility across clinical environments.
“Across care settings, there is a growing need to better capture and structure what happens during procedures,” said Burns.“VisionMed is building infrastructure that can support that need in a practical way.”
About VisionMed
VisionMed's EMMA® platform is an AI-powered, procedure-agnostic intelligence layer that converts surgical and procedural video into structured data, supporting documentation, workflow analysis, and quality initiatives across hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and office-based settings.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding VisionMed's technology and anticipated use cases. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. VisionMed undertakes no obligation to update these statements.
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