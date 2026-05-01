Glen Burnie Bancorp Reports 2026 First Quarter Results
| GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - 5 QUARTERS
| (dollars in thousands, except shares outstanding)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|1,714
|$
|1,777
|$
|2,359
|$
|1,677
|$
|1,792
|Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|13,340
|3,728
|9,868
|10,991
|21,884
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|15,054
|5,505
|12,227
|12,668
|23,676
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|103,040
|103,469
|104,141
|104,566
|106,623
|Restricted equity securities, at cost
|252
|441
|251
|869
|1,201
|Loans
|242,568
|231,221
|215,320
|213,362
|207,393
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(2,792
|)
|(2,716
|)
|(2,568
|)
|(2,587
|)
|(2,689
|)
|Loans, net
|239,776
|228,505
|212,752
|210,775
|204,704
|Premises and equipment, net
|2,315
|2,393
|2,463
|2,575
|2,609
|Bank owned life insurance
|9,055
|9,012
|8,966
|8,921
|8,877
|Deferred tax assets, net
|7,737
|7,524
|7,475
|8,102
|8,088
|Accrued interest receivable
|1,458
|1,288
|1,340
|1,206
|1,243
|Accrued taxes receivable
|19
|-
|310
|271
|159
|Prepaid expenses
|523
|400
|434
|386
|474
|Goodwill
|317
|317
|317
|-
|-
|Other assets
|995
|1,062
|1,118
|382
|319
|Total Assets
|$
|380,541
|$
|359,916
|$
|351,794
|$
|350,721
|$
|357,973
|LIABILITIES
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|109,596
|$
|104,158
|$
|107,368
|$
|107,027
|$
|104,487
|Interest-bearing deposits
|247,938
|228,224
|221,701
|210,289
|212,770
|Total Deposits
|357,534
|332,382
|329,069
|317,316
|317,257
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|4,000
|-
|13,000
|20,000
|Defined pension liability
|340
|342
|341
|340
|338
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|1,716
|1,767
|1,655
|1,132
|1,197
|Total Liabilities
|359,590
|338,491
|331,065
|331,788
|338,792
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares
|2,920
|2,920
|2,920
|2,901
|2,901
|Shares issued and outstanding
|2,919,695
|2,919,695
|2,919,695
|2,900,681
|2,900,681
|Additional paid-in capital
|11,119
|11,119
|11,119
|11,037
|11,037
|Deferred Compensation, Restricted Stock
|(72
|)
|(81
|)
|(84
|)
|-
|-
|Retained earnings
|22,930
|22,852
|22,948
|22,823
|23,035
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCL")
|(15,946
|)
|(15,385
|)
|(16,174
|)
|(17,828
|)
|(17,792
|)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|20,951
|21,425
|20,729
|18,933
|19,181
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|380,541
|$
|359,916
|$
|351,794
|$
|350,721
|$
|357,973
| GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME - 5 QUARTERS
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
| December 31,
| September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|3,527
|$
|3,181
|$
|3,126
|$
|2,909
|$
|2,709
|Interest and dividends on securities
|686
|702
|719
|732
|745
|Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold
|52
|82
|92
|236
|175
|Total Interest Income
|4,265
|3,965
|3,937
|3,877
|3,629
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|1,286
|1,132
|1,044
|942
|840
|Interest on short-term borrowings
|13
|25
|62
|199
|225
|Total Interest Expense
|1,299
|1,157
|1,106
|1,141
|1,065
|Net Interest Income
|2,966
|2,808
|2,831
|2,736
|2,564
|Provision (release) of credit loss allowance
|86
|216
|44
|79
|(621
|)
|Net interest income after credit loss (release) provision
|2,880
|2,592
|2,787
|2,657
|3,185
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|35
|41
|37
|34
|31
|Mortgage Commissions
|197
|372
|191
|-
|-
|Other fees and commissions
|140
|208
|297
|142
|131
|Income on life insurance
|43
|45
|45
|44
|43
|Total Noninterest Income
|415
|666
|570
|220
|205
|Noninterest expenses
|Salary and employee benefits
|1,840
|1,848
|1,865
|2,026
|1,827
|Occupancy and equipment expenses
|271
|275
|248
|256
|309
|Legal, accounting and other professional fees
|352
|526
|478
|278
|384
|Data processing and item processing services
|289
|283
|219
|224
|257
|FDIC insurance costs
|59
|46
|46
|44
|41
|Advertising and marketing related expenses
|35
|50
|45
|30
|36
|Loan collection costs
|-
|(12
|)
|19
|7
|46
|Telephone costs
|27
|37
|20
|25
|38
|Other expenses
|386
|411
|330
|362
|329
|Total Noninterest Expenses
|3,259
|3,464
|3,270
|3,252
|3,267
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|36
|(206
|)
|87
|(375
|)
|123
|Income tax benefit
|(48
|)
|(111
|)
|(38
|)
|(163
|)
|(30
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|84
|$
|(95
|)
|$
|125
|$
|(212
|)
|$
|153
|Earnings (loss) per common share (1)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.05
(1) Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.
|GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|At And For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
| September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Selected Balance Sheet Data
|Assets
|$
|380,541
|$
|359,916
|$
|351,794
|$
|350,721
|$
|357,973
|Investment securities
|103,040
|103,469
|104,141
|104,566
|106,623
|Gross loans
|242,568
|231,221
|215,320
|213,362
|207,393
|Goodwill
|317
|317
|317
|-
|-
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|109,596
|104,158
|107,368
|107,027
|104,487
|Interest-bearing deposits
|247,938
|228,224
|221,701
|210,289
|212,770
|Borrowings
|-
|4,000
|-
|13,000
|20,000
|AOCL
|(15,946
|)
|(15,385
|)
|(16,174
|)
|(17,828
|)
|(17,792
|)
|Stockholders' equity
|20,951
|21,425
|20,729
|18,933
|19,181
|Summary Income Statement
|Interest income
|4,265
|3,965
|3,937
|3,877
|3,629
|Interest expense
|1,299
|1,157
|1,106
|1,141
|1,065
|Net Interest Income
|2,966
|2,808
|2,831
|2,736
|2,564
|Provision (release) of credit loss allowance
|86
|216
|44
|79
|(621
|)
|Noninterest income
|415
|666
|570
|220
|205
|Salary and employee benefits
|1,840
|1,848
|1,865
|2,026
|1,827
|Operating Expenses
|1,419
|1,616
|1,405
|1,226
|1,440
|Noninterest expenses
|3,259
|3,464
|3,270
|3,252
|3,267
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|36
|(206
|)
|87
|(375
|)
|123
|Income tax benefit
|(48
|)
|(111
|)
|(38
|)
|(163
|)
|(30
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|84
|$
|(95
|)
|$
|125
|$
|(212
|)
|$
|153
|Pre-Tax Pre-Provision ("PTPP") income (loss)
|$
|122
|$
|10
|$
|131
|$
|(296
|)
|$
|(498
|)
|Earnings (loss) per common share (1)
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.05
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|2,919,695
|2,919,695
|2,919,695
|2,900,681
|2,900,681
|Average Balances
|Assets
|$
|369,976
|$
|354,743
|$
|353,651
|$
|356,587
|$
|353,308
|Investment securities
|$
|125,118
|$
|125,734
|$
|127,918
|$
|130,343
|$
|132,805
|Loans
|$
|236,106
|$
|220,069
|$
|216,263
|$
|208,951
|$
|205,868
|Deposits
|$
|344,567
|$
|328,709
|$
|326,906
|$
|317,647
|$
|312,031
|Borrowings
|$
|1,316
|$
|2,441
|$
|5,286
|$
|17,824
|$
|20,215
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|22,082
|$
|21,498
|$
|19,452
|$
|19,780
|$
|19,257
|GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (Continued)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|At And For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
| September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Capital and Capital Ratios (Bank) (2)
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|13.16
|%
|13.80
|%
|14.82
|%
|14.91
|%
|15.42
|%
|Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio
|13.16
|%
|13.80
|%
|14.82
|%
|14.91
|%
|15.42
|%
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|9.18
|%
|9.49
|%
|9.67
|%
|9.59
|%
|9.71
|%
|Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|14.25
|%
|14.94
|%
|15.96
|%
|16.06
|%
|16.60
|%
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|$
|35,673
|$
|35,555
|$
|36,204
|$
|36,449
|$
|36,639
|Tier 1 Regulatory Capital
|$
|35,673
|$
|35,555
|$
|36,204
|$
|36,449
|$
|36,639
|Total Regulatory Capital
|$
|38,631
|$
|38,482
|$
|38,987
|$
|39,281
|$
|39,438
|Capital Ratios (Company)
|Common Equity Ratio
|5.51
|%
|5.95
|%
|5.89
|%
|5.40
|%
|5.36
|%
|Tangible Capital Ratio (3)
|5.43
|%
|5.87
|%
|5.81
|%
|5.40
|%
|5.36
|%
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets ("ROAA")
|0.09
|%
|-0.11
|%
|0.14
|%
|-0.24
|%
|0.18
|%
|PTPP ROAA
|0.13
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.15
|%
|-0.33
|%
|-0.57
|%
|Return on average common equity ("ROACE")
|1.54
|%
|-1.75
|%
|2.55
|%
|-4.30
|%
|3.22
|%
|PTPP ROACE
|2.24
|%
|0.18
|%
|2.67
|%
|-6.00
|%
|-10.49
|%
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|96.39
|%
|99.71
|%
|96.15
|%
|110.01
|%
|117.98
|%
|Net operating expense ratio (5)
|3.07
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.05
|%
|3.40
|%
|3.47
|%
|Loan Yields
|6.06
|%
|5.73
|%
|5.73
|%
|5.58
|%
|5.34
|%
|Yield on earning assets
|4.69
|%
|4.44
|%
|4.40
|%
|4.33
|%
|4.13
|%
|Cost of funds
|1.52
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.36
|%
|1.30
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|2.20
|%
|2.06
|%
|1.97
|%
|1.99
|%
|1.89
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.26
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.05
|%
|2.92
|%
|Net interest margin - FTE
|3.33
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.24
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.00
|%
|Dividends Paid
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|$
|7.07
|$
|7.23
|$
|6.99
|$
|6.53
|$
|6.61
|Book value per share
|$
|7.18
|$
|7.34
|$
|7.10
|$
|6.53
|$
|6.61
|Shares issued and outstanding
|2,919,695
|2,919,695
|2,919,695
|2,900,681
|2,900,681
|GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
|SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - 5 QUARTERS AND YEAR TO DATE (Continued)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|At And For The Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
| September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Asset Quality and Liquidity
|Allowance for credit losses ("ACL")
|$
|2,792
|$
|2,716
|$
|2,568
|$
|2,587
|$
|2,689
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|662
|$
|1,256
|$
|1,201
|$
|1,066
|$
|1,135
|90+past due and accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Restructured loans (6)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nonperforming loans ("NPLs")
|662
|1,256
|1,201
|1,066
|1,135
|Other Real Estate Owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
|$
|662
|$
|1,256
|$
|1,201
|$
|1,066
|$
|1,135
|ACL to gross loans
|1.15
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.30
|%
|NPLs to gross loans
|0.27
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.50
|%
|0.55
|%
|ACL to nonperforming loans
|421.8
|%
|216.2
|%
|213.8
|%
|242.7
|%
|236.9
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
|54
|$
|71
|$
|94
|$
|45
|$
|4
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to avg. loans
|0.09
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.01
|%
|NPAs to Assets
|0.17
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.32
|%
|Loans to Deposits
|67.8
|%
|69.6
|%
|65.4
|%
|67.2
|%
|65.4
|%
|(1)Basic and diluted earnings per share are the same as the Company has no dilutive shares.
|(2)The Company and Bank are subject to regulatory capital requirements administered by federal banking agencies. Management has determined that the Company's risk-based capital ratios are not materially different than the Bank's and the Company's regulatory ratios are not reflected in the table.
|(3)Tangible book value and tangible capital ratios exclude goodwill of $317 thousand
|(4)The efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|(5)The net operating expense ratio is defined as noninterest expense less noninterest income divided by average assets.
|(6)These are restructured loans to borrowers with financial difficulty that are not included in nonaccrual status.
CONTACT: For further information contact:
Todd L. Capitani, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
410-768-8883...
106 Padfield Blvd
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
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