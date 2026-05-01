Op White Strike: NCB Recovers Cocaine Worth Rs 1,745 Crore From Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under 'Operation White Strike', uncovered a large transnational cocaine trafficking syndicate and seized 349 kg of high-grade cocaine valued at nearly Rs 1,745 crore in the illicit market from Mumbai and adjoining logistics corridor, an official said on Friday.

In a congratulatory message to the NCB on social media platform X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "We are resolved to ruthlessly crush the narcotics cartel. The NCB has cracked down on a major international narcotics ring seizing 349 kg of high-grade cocaine worth Rs 1,745 crore in Mumbai. This is a trailblazing example of bottom to top approach where the agency traced back a smaller consignment to net a massive network. Congratulations to Team NCB for this monumental success."

The NCB said in a statement that the high-impact operation was the culmination of more than six months of sustained intelligence development and surveillance.

"Acting on specific and credible inputs, multiple teams launched coordinated strikes in the Kalamboli-Bhiwandi corridor (Navi Mumbai–Thane region), exposing a highly organised transnational drug supply network using warehouse infrastructure and concealed transport mechanisms," the NCB said.

Sharing details of the two-stage operation, the NCB added that during the first strike its officers intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number MH-03-DV-3803 near the Kalamboli Warehousing Complex in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli.

"Search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 136 packets of cocaine, each weighing nearly 1 kg. The packets were found in cartons wherein cocaine was concealed using cricket pads and gloves. One accused was apprehended on the spot," the central law enforcement agency said.

"On sustained interrogation and rapid follow-up action, the accused revealed the existence of another concealed consignment stored in Bhiwandi, a major warehousing hub," it added.

Acting swiftly, the NCB team conducted a second operation at a warehouse located at Laxman Compound near Rehnal Bus Stand in Rehnal Gaon in Bhiwandi (Thane district), resulting in the recovery of an additional 213 packets (1 kg each) of cocaine.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the contraband had been concealed inside a machine cavity which was imported. Each packet was packed in nine layers of the different types of polythene including one layer of black greasy substance," the NCB said.

The use of Bhiwandi's warehousing ecosystem points to a structured logistics chain involving import of machinery with concealed cocaine, storage and retrieval of cocaine packets in warehouses and downstream supply of narcotics.

Intensive investigation is underway to apprehend the kingpin, handlers, financiers, and intended receivers of the consignment.

The seizure is significant because about 200-300 kg cocaine is usually seized in India every year on an average.