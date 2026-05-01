Toll Brothers Announces Model Home Grand Opening At Toll Brothers At Griffin Ranch In La Quinta, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive community offers amenity-rich lifestyle in prestigious Griffin Ranch

LA QUINTA, Calif., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the grand opening of Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch, an exclusive new home community located in the heart of La Quinta, California. This gated community offers an exceptional opportunity to own a new construction home within prestigious Griffin Ranch. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and model home are now open for tours at 54485 Seattle Slew Way in La Quinta.

The model home grand opening event will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering home shoppers their first look at the luxury home designs and amenities available in this new Coachella Valley community.









Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch features only 37 estate-sized home sites with three exquisite single-story home designs ranging up to 4,200+ square feet. These luxurious homes offer expansive open floor plans, 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 6 baths, and 3- to 4-car garages. Select home designs include options for cabanas and multigenerational living suites. Homes are priced from $2.27 million.

"Toll Brothers at Griffin Ranch offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a luxury home in a prestigious La Quinta community surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty and world-class amenities," said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. "With its spectacular resort-style living and proximity to all that the Coachella Valley has to offer, this community is truly a one-of-a-kind destination in the desert."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.