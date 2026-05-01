MP Guv Emphasises National Unity At Gujaratmaharashtra Joint Cultural Celebration

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Friday highlighted the cultural richness, unity, and economic contributions of Gujarat and Maharashtra, saying that the joint celebration of the two states holds special significance in strengthening national integration and shared heritage.

Addressing a cultural event in Bhopal to mark the Foundation Day of the neighbouring states -- Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Governor said the event was more than just a cultural programme, describing it as a reflection of India's unity in diversity.

"Such events strengthen emotional bonds among people and promote mutual respect. They remind us of our shared traditions and play an important role in reinforcing national unity," he added.

Praising Gujarat, Governor Patel said, "The people of Gujarat are deeply rooted in resilience, innovation, business acumen, and discipline. Their entrepreneurial spirit contributes significantly to the nation's economic and social development."

He added that the state continues to lead in industrial growth, trade, and port development, and plays a key role in major national initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Startup India'.

Highlighting Maharashtra's legacy, the Governor said, "Diligence, discipline, social harmony, and cultural pride define the identity of the people of Maharashtra. Their ability to balance tradition and modernity makes their contribution to nation-building invaluable."

He also spoke about Maharashtra's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, noting that the Godavari river, the Sahyadri mountain ranges, Ajanta and Ellora caves, Trimbakeshwar temple, and pilgrimage centres like Shirdi and Pandharpur stand as enduring symbols of India's cultural and mythological traditions.

Referring to historical figures, the Governor said that saints like Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram, and Namdev promoted social harmony and spiritual awareness, while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's vision of self-rule inspired pride and self-respect among Indians.

He also acknowledged the contributions of leaders such as Lokmanya Tilak, Veer Savarkar, and Gopal Krishna Gokhale in awakening national consciousness during the freedom struggle.

The event assumed added importance as it brought together people from Gujarat and Maharashtra residing in Madhya Pradesh, encouraging cultural exchange and strengthening communal harmony.

Cultural performances showcasing the folk traditions of both states added vibrancy to the celebration.

Governor Patel appreciated the performances and said that they help preserve traditions and connect younger generations with the country's cultural roots.