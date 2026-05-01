Thailand Govt Pledges Inter-Ministry Workforce Overhaul On Labour Day

MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, May 1 (IANS) Facing unprecedented geopolitical pressures and rapid technological disruption, Thailand's government marked National Labour Day on Friday by announcing a major structural overhaul of its workforce strategy.

In his remarks, Thai Deputy Prime Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat highlighted a dual threat to the national workforce: external economic pressures from the Middle East conflict and supply chain volatility, coupled with internal transitions driven by artificial intelligence, an aging population, and green energy mandates.

To navigate the crisis, Yodchanan announced a shift in priorities, stating that national success will no longer be solely determined by economic growth, as the government aims to build a "Good Job Economy" based on the quality of employment, income security, and dignity afforded to Thai workers, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He said that with the launch of inter-ministry operations through a unified national skills database, this centralized platform is designed to match employer demands directly with workforce capabilities and will be paired with international standard certifications to ensure fair compensation.

Additionally, Yodchanan, who also serves as the minister of higher education, science, research, and innovation, introduced a new funding initiative, "Learn with Budget, Graduate with a Job," aimed at upskilling labourers from basic technology users into high-value creators within the digital economy.

The administration also pledged to elevate agricultural workers into "smart farmers" and expand social safety nets to cover the Southeast Asian country's growing pool of gig-economy platform workers and informal labourers.

In a post on X, the United Nations stated, "Happy International Workers' Day! For more than 100 years, International Labour Organization has worked to advance social justice & promote decent work for all - including dignity, equality, a fair income and safe working conditions."

The ILO works for promoting social justice and internationally recognised human and labour rights, pursuing its founding mission that social justice is essential to universal and lasting peace.