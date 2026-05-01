Air Defense Forces Shot Down 388 Of 409 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

As reported, between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on May 1, the Russian army launched attacks using 409 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including rocket-powered ones),“Gerbera,”“Italmas,” and other types of UAVs from the following directions: Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Donetsk, and Hvardiyske in the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea; approximately 250 of them were“Shaheds.”

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 3:30 p.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 388 enemy UAVs in the north, south, center, and west of the country.

Sixteen strike UAVs were recorded hitting six locations, and downed UAVs were found at 11 locations.

Attack on Ternopil: About 20 Shaheds explode over city, 10 people reported injured

The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs remain in the airspace.

As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces have neutralized 190 drones used by the Russian army to attack Ukraine since last night. Hits on enemy targets have been recorded at 14 locations.