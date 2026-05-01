Are Public Safety Resources Keeping Pace With Growth In Rancho Cucamonga? Residents Are Asking

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"David VanGorden, candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council. He will be running in District 2 for the seat currently held by Kristine Scott and candidate DeJonae Shaw."Groups of Rancho Cucamonga residents continue to raise concerns about public safety issues regarding development.

As Rancho Cucamonga continues to experience growth, residents are increasingly asking an important question: Are public safety resources keeping pace with the city's expanding population and development?

From emergency response times to evacuation planning and overall preparedness, concerns are emerging about how growth may impact the ability of police, fire, and emergency services to respond effectively when needed.

David VanGorden says these questions reflect a broader need for transparency and long-term planning.

“Public safety is one of the most important responsibilities of local government,” VanGorden said.“As the city grows, residents want to know that the systems in place today will still be effective tomorrow.”

David VanGorden is a candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2. He is running against the incumbent Kristine Scott and candidate DeJonae Shaw.

In discussions surrounding projects such as the Etiwanda Heights Neighborhood and Conservation Plan, community groups and residents have raised concerns about how emergency access and evacuation planning will be affected by additional development.

As questions about growth continue, many residents are also considering whether infrastructure and planning efforts are keeping pace with development.

Public safety discussions are also closely tied to how resources are allocated across the city.

In a separate discussion about fiscal priorities and transparency in Rancho Cucamonga, residents have raised questions about how funding decisions support critical services such as police, fire, and emergency response.

VanGorden emphasizes that these are reasonable and necessary questions.

“When residents ask about public safety, they're thinking about their families, their neighborhoods, and their future,” he said.“Making sure those concerns are addressed is part of responsible planning.”

As Rancho Cucamonga continues to evolve, the relationship between growth, infrastructure, and public safety is expected to remain a key focus for residents.

Residents interested in learning more about public safety, development, and long-term planning in Rancho Cucamonga can visit: David VanGorden for Rancho Cucamonga City Council | District 2 | 2026 Election