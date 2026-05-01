Security Federal Corporation Announces Increase In First Quarter Earnings
|Quarter Ended
|(Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share)
|3/31/2026
|3/31/2025
|Total interest income
|$
|18,821
|$
|19,233
|Total interest expense
|6,540
|8,004
|Net interest income
|12,281
|11,229
|Provision for credit losses
|225
|-
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|12,056
|11,229
|Non-interest income
|2,924
|2,443
|Non-interest expense
|10,560
|9,840
|Income before income taxes
|4,420
|3,832
|Provision for income taxes
|905
|826
|Net income
|3,515
|3,006
|Preferred stock dividends
|415
|415
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|3,100
|$
|2,591
|Earnings per common share (basic)
|$
|1.00
|$
|0.81
Credit Quality
The Bank recorded a $175,000 provision for credit losses on loans and a $50,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments, resulting in a total provision for credit losses of $225,000 for the first quarter of 2026 compared to no provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2025. The following table shows the non-performing assets and allowance for credit losses balances at the periods indicated.
|At Period End (dollars in thousands):
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|3/31/2025
|Non-performing assets
|$
|5,462
|$
|5,842
|$
|7,264
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.34%
|0.36%
|0.46%
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|13,622
|$
|13,529
|$
|14,005
|Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
|2.01%
|1.97%
|1.99%
Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Ratios
|Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|3/31/2025
|Total assets
|$
|1,627,503
|$
|1,618,084
|$
|1,585,461
|Cash and cash equivalents
|112,713
|75,335
|133,080
|Total loans receivable, net
|667,532
|676,182
|689,111
|Investment securities
|756,676
|776,285
|674,569
|Deposits
|1,376,895
|1,371,777
|1,345,548
|Borrowings
|37,172
|35,262
|39,391
|Total shareholders' equity
|201,918
|200,455
|188,172
|Common shareholders' equity
|118,969
|117,506
|105,223
|Common equity book value per share
|$
|38.46
|$
|37.74
|$
|32.57
|Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1)
|21.01%
|20.56%
|20.16%
|CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1)
|19.75%
|19.30%
|18.90%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)
|10.54%
|10.18%
|10.58%
|(1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information
CONTACT: Beverly Nettles
803-641-3000
Security Federal has 19 full-service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.
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