Had Lost Hope Of Returning Home, Say Seafarers Upon Arrival From War-Hit Iran

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Seafarers, who returned to India from war-torn Iran, said that with missiles being launched in the close vicinity and them not receiving sign-offs from their vessel captain, they had lost all hope of returning home.

Manan Singh Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh, who went to Tehran in October last year and was a Trainee Wiper in one of the vessels, credited Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) General Secretary Manoj Kumar Yadav for his return, as well as that of his colleagues. "We were stuck in such a situation where we were not receiving a sign-off from the captain."

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Whenever missiles landed, it felt like we won't survive, but maybe we could make it because of our parents' blessings. On the day of Eid, around 70-80 missiles landed. I could feel the ground shaking in my cabin."

He said that all the Iranians had left the vessel and that he and two other Indians were left alone.

"Our ship was stuck in Khorramshahr, where many missiles were being targeted. On April 12, 2026, the vessel left from there for Bandar Abbas, where a new captain gave us sign-offs. From there, we reached Bushehr via a taxi and then to Jolfa," he said.

Further, Chauhan said, "From there, we reached Armenia. A guy named Dibaker Yadav was stuck in the war. I took Manoj sir's (Yadav) number from him and contacted him."

He alleged that of the $600 that they received as salary, $300 was spent to return home.

"We had almost lost hope of returning home, but thanks to Manoj sir (Yadav), we could come back," he added.

Chauhan alleged that the seafarers, who are stuck in the West Asia war, have not received the government's help to return home.

"Even now, around 80-90 people are stuck there," he said.

Moreover, he complained that there are several agents who commit "fraud" with seamen.

"We were told that we were being taken to Dubai but instead were sent to Iran," he said.

Another seafarer from Haryana, Ravi, said: "Only after crossing the Armenia border, we were reignited with hope of reaching India."

About his situation in Iran, he said: "While sleeping, the ground vibrated so much that it felt like the missiles were landing close to us. Sometimes we didn't even sleep due to fear."

"I didn't tell my family anything about my situation because my mother gets tensed easily," Ravi added.

Chiranjeevi, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, said: "We were told by the Iranians that either run away from here or jump into the sea wearing lifejackets."

FSUI General Secretary Manoj Kumar Yadav highlighted that due to the closure of the airspace, the seamen had to take the longer and more difficult route via road.

Underlining their financial crisis, Yadav said: "They did not have money to pay rent or even to eat meals twice a day. This can be a ceasefire for others, but the seafarers have not benefited from it yet. More than 20,000 of them are still stuck there."