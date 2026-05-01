Bihar CM Visits Vishnupad Temple In Gaya On Buddha Purnima​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 1 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday offered prayers at the famous Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, marking the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. ​

He performed rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum and later reviewed key infrastructure and development projects in the region.​

After the temple visit, the Chief Minister inspected the Falgu River and the Gaya Rubber Dam, taking stock of ongoing works and local conditions. ​

He also sought detailed updates from officials regarding the progress of the ambitious Vishnupad Corridor project, which aims to enhance facilities for pilgrims and boost religious tourism.​

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister arrived at Gandhi Maidan in Gaya by helicopter. ​

From there, his convoy passed through Kashinath Mor and the District Collectorate before reaching the temple premises.​

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, a special program titled“Religious Harmony in Indian Tradition” was organized at the Shankaracharya Math as part of a national seminar and cultural awareness initiative. ​

The Chief Minister attended the event as the Chief Guest.​

Prem Kumar, Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, was also present at the event.​

In view of the Chief Minister's visit and the heavy influx of devotees on Buddha Purnima, stringent security arrangements were enforced across Gaya and Bodh Gaya. ​

A large contingent of police personnel, along with senior administrative officials, was deployed throughout the city.​

To manage the crowd and ensure smooth movement, general devotees were temporarily restricted from entering the temple shortly before the Chief Minister's arrival, preventing disruption to Puja and security protocols.​

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Nalanda district. ​

At Pranawan village in Sarmera block, he performed rituals at a local temple and prayed for the prosperity of Bihar. ​

He was accorded a Guard of Honour by the police within the temple premises.​

Highlighting past initiatives, he noted that former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had granted 'State Fair' status in 2018 to the birthplace of Baba Sharan Mahto. ​

To support future events, the government will undertake land acquisition and construct a dedicated road connecting the site directly to the main route.​

Emphasising education reforms, the Chief Minister announced that model schools and colleges will be established across all 534 blocks of Bihar. ​

These institutions are envisioned to provide such high-quality education that even officials and public representatives would prefer them for their own children. ​

Reiterating the government's economic vision, he said,“The target of providing government jobs and employment to one crore people between 2025 and 2030 will be achieved. After ensuring electricity and road connectivity, the focus is now on prosperity through investment.”​

He further stated that the government has set an ambitious target to bring investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore into Bihar by November 20.​