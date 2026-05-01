Gibson Energy Announces Closing Of $400 Million Chauvin Infrastructure Acquisition To Extend Hardisty Platform And Sanctioning Of Hardisty Connection Project
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Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward- looking statements. The use of any of the words“continue”,“growth”,“enhance”,“extend”,“strategy”,“opportunity”,“expect”,“target”,“create”,“provide”,“intend”,“should”,“would” and“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, included or referred to in this press release include, but are not limited to statements concerning: future stable cash flows; integration of the Chauvin Infrastructure Assets into Gibson's existing operations; the safety and reliability of services; future growth projects relating to the Chauvin infrastructure assets, including but not limited to the Hardisty Connection Project and capacity expansion, the anticipated timing and completion thereof, the benefits to be derived therefrom, and the magnitude of the capacity increase.
The forward-looking statements reflect Gibson's beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, Gibson's ability to integrate the Chauvin Infrastructure Assets; future market conditions; future growth in crude production; the accuracy of financial and operational projections of Gibson; Gibson's future operating and financial results; the integrity and reliability of Gibson's infrastructure; the ability to meet growth capital and replacement capital expenditure targets; future demand for Gibson infrastructure; the ability to place incremental infrastructure projects into service and the timing thereof; that all required regulatory and environmental approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; and the prevailing regulatory, tax, and environmental laws and regulations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks inherent to Gibson's business generally and risks relating to historical and future financial results as it relates to Gibson's financial condition or results; the effect of reductions or increases in Gibson's borrowing costs; exposure to counterparties and partners, including ability and willingness of such parties to satisfy contractual obligations in a timely manner; future capital expenditures; production of crude oil; the development and execution of projects; the availability and cost of labour, materials, services and infrastructure; and applicable laws and government policies. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward- looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: failure to obtain, in a timely manner, outstanding regulatory approvals in connection with the Transaction; unforeseen difficulties in integrating the Chauvin Infrastructure Assets into the Company's operations; unexpected costs or liabilities related to the Transaction; the effects of international conflicts or geopolitical events; risk inherent in the business conducted by the Company and the risks and uncertainties described in“Forward-Looking Information” and“Risk Factors” included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 17, 2026, Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, and the prospectus supplement, each as filed on SEDAR+ at and available on the Gibson website at .-p data-state="" height="200" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6a81c402-7be5-43a8-90ee-f9ebddae0ee6/gibson-energy-pdf-thumbnail.jpg" width="155" data-dpi="96" data-caption="PDF Download - Gibson Energy Inc." />
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