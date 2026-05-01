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"Osric Digital is a New York-based B2B paid media agency named among the best LinkedIn Ads agencies for 2026 by TechBullion"New York–based B2B paid media agency Osric Digital is recognized for its account-based marketing approach to LinkedIn Ads, built around first-party audience targeting and founder-led creative.

New York, NY - May 1, 2026 - B2B paid media agency Osric Digital has been named one of the best LinkedIn Ads agencies for 2026 by TechBullion, a leading technology publication. The recognition places Osric Digital alongside established firms, including B2Linked, Refine Labs, Hey Digital, and Impactable, in TechBullion's annual ranking of agencies leading LinkedIn advertising for B2B companies.

The TechBullion ranking evaluated agencies on their ability to deliver measurable pipeline outcomes for B2B technology companies through LinkedIn's advertising platform. Osric Digital was cited for its tightly defined account-based marketing (ABM) audience construction and use of first-party data from CRM pipelines, enrichment tools, and ideal customer profiles, rather than LinkedIn's native industry categories, to build company lists that reflect a client's actual buyer profile.

"Being recognized alongside agencies we respect is meaningful, but what matters more is why we were included," said Dominick DeJoy, founder of Osric Digital. "We don't build LinkedIn programs around broad targeting and hope. We start with the client's first-party data and ideal customer profile, construct audiences that map to their sales goals, and layer awareness campaigns that compound familiarity with those specific accounts over months. This approach to building a relationship with key accounts over time is what eventually drives pipeline once those prospects move into the buying cycle."

DeJoy's background at Preqin, a leading alternative assets data platform, informs the agency's emphasis on first-party data as the foundation of its LinkedIn programs.

The agency's approach has produced documented results. In a recent engagement with a B2B creative studio, Osric Digital's LinkedIn ABM program generated $414,000 in pipeline at a 19x pipeline-to-spend ratio. The agency attributes these outcomes to a deliberate two-layer structure. First, a sustained awareness layer using thought-leader ads and founder-led creative to build familiarity with a defined ICP, paired with demand-capture campaigns that convert buyers when the timing aligns.

TechBullion's ranking arrives at a moment of structural change in B2B marketing. The publication noted that 73% of B2B websites lost organic traffic between 2024 and 2025 as AI-powered search tools reshaped how buyers discover vendors, making paid channels like LinkedIn increasingly central to B2B pipeline generation.

Osric Digital is based in New York and serves B2B technology and services companies across the United States, Canada, and the UK. The agency's practice areas include LinkedIn Ads, Google Ads, and Meta, with a consistent focus on full-funnel paid media for companies with complex B2B sales cycles. Typical engagements involve $10,000 to $100,000 in monthly media spend and require CRM integration for closed-loop pipeline reporting.

About Osric Digital

Osric Digital is a B2B paid media agency based in New York, specializing in Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and Meta for tech and services companies. The agency was founded by Dominick DeJoy, who previously built the inbound marketing function at private equity data firm Preqin, where he managed a significant multi-channel paid media and SEO program. Osric Digital's client verticals include fintech, SaaS, HR tech, legal, cleantech, and professional services.