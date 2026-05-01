General Staff Confirms New Strikes On Oil Refineries In Tuapse And Perm

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"As part of efforts to reduce the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of May 1, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces once again struck infrastructure at the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia," the statement said.

Explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility. The extent of the damage to the enemy's energy infrastructure is being clarified.

The previous day, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck facilities at the Perm oil refinery in Perm Krai, Russia. Damage to the AVT-4 primary oil processing unit was confirmed, followed by a fire on the plant's premises.

In addition, over the past day Ukrainian forces successfully struck a Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system near Olkhovatka in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

They also hit ammunition depots near Rozdolne in Donetsk region and the settlement of Rovenky in Luhansk region; a logistics warehouse near Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia region; and a UAV warehouse near Dalne in Belgorod region, Russia. Enemy UAV control points were also targeted near Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region, the settlements of Shevchenko and Voskresenka in Donetsk region, as well as a command and observation post near Kairy in Kherson region.

As clarified by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the infrastructure of the Tuapse seaport and the Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, were once again struck by drones from the SSU's "Alpha" special operations center in coordination with other components of the security and defense forces (HUR and SSU). The SSU noted that the marine oil terminal and the Tuapse refinery are important industrial complexes and logistics hubs that connect the extraction, processing, and export of Russian oil. The Tuapse refinery is the only oil refinery in Russia located on the Black Sea coast, with a capacity of nearly 12 million tonnes of oil per year.

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As a result of the drone strike, a fire involving fuel oil mixtures broke out in storage tanks, with a column of black smoke rising above the terminal.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, this was the fourth recorded strike on the refinery in Tuapse.