Zealand Pharma Convenes Extraordinary General Meeting On May 26, 2026
Zealand Pharma convenes Extraordinary General Meeting on May 26, 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark, May 1, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or“Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, hereby convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting.
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "General Meeting") of the Company to be held on:
Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at 1:00 pm (CEST)
The General Meeting will be held as a physical meeting at Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab, Amerika Plads 37, 2100 Copenhagen Ø, Denmark.
No live webcast or recording will be made in connection with the General Meeting.
Further information, including the agenda and practical details regarding participation and voting, is set out in the accompanying materials.
About Zealand Pharma
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‐driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.
To date, more than 10 Zealand Pharma‐invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.
Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at .
Contacts
Eric Rojas (Investors)
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Adam Lange (Investors)
Vice President, Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Rachel James-Owens (Media)
Vice President, Corporate Communications and Media Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)
Director, External Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: ...
Attachment
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EGM 2026 Notice - Zealand Pharma A_S
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