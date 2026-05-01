Rs 125-Cr Provision For Tourism In Ukai Catchment Region To Uplift Rural Economy: Gujarat Minister At VGRC

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, May 1 (IANS) The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 125 crore for the development of tourism in the Ukai catchment area, along with a focus on boosting the rural economy and generating employment, State Tourism Minister Dr Jayram Gamit said on Friday.

Addressing a seminar on“Rural, Tribal and Wedding Tourism” at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) held at AURO University in Surat, Gamit said rural tourism could play a central role in economic development.

“The vision of a truly self-reliant India can be realised through rural tourism development,” he said.

He said the tourism department can contribute significantly to employment generation in rural areas and outlined efforts undertaken by the state government to develop major tourist destinations, including Saputara.

According to the minister, expansion of tourism activities in rural and tribal regions would create both employment and self-employment opportunities, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

Gamit added that agricultural produce, handicrafts, as well as tribal culture and traditions from rural areas would gain wider exposure through tourism, which would in turn support economic growth.

“With the development of tourism, employment and self-employment opportunities in rural and tribal areas will strengthen the rural economy,” he said, adding that such measures would help realise the concept of a self-reliant India.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting economic growth through tourism development.

Highlighting Gujarat's potential, Gamit noted: "The state's tribal regions, coastline, desert areas and world-class resorts offer significant opportunities for tourism expansion, including destination wedding tourism."

Tourism Department official H.M. Solanki presented details on the contribution of tourism to the state's GDP and outlined opportunities for tourism development in rural and tribal areas, along with its role in employment generation.

The seminar was attended by tour operators, hoteliers and other stakeholders.

Separately, a seminar on“Transforming Chemicals and Petrochemicals in Gujarat” was held as part of the same conference, bringing together industry experts and officials to discuss future opportunities and strategic priorities in the sector.

The state government's Industries Commissioner organised an exchange of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with industrialists during the programme.