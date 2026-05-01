Raj Thackeray Slams Govt Over 'Lacklustre' Maharashtra Day Celebrations​

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Friday criticised the state government for its“half-hearted” approach to the Maharashtra Day celebrations. After the Chief Minister paid tribute at the Hutatma Chowk (Martyrs' Memorial), Raj Thackeray visited the site and offered his respects to the martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.

Following his visit, he took to social media to express his deep disappointment regarding the state of the memorial and what he perceives as growing public indifference towards the day.

In a detailed post shared on his official X handle, Raj Thackeray accused the state administration of treating Maharashtra Day as a routine chore rather than a grand celebration of statehood. He said that for several years, he has felt this acutely, adding that the government celebrates Maharashtra Day as just another official formality.

He remarked that the Martyrs' Memorial in Mumbai was not even properly decorated and that a sense of government lethargy was palpable.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief raised eyebrows by suggesting that the state government's lack of enthusiasm might be linked to a desire to please central leadership. He questioned whether the administration is hesitant to celebrate with fanfare to avoid offending leaders from other states who may still harbour resentment over Mumbai becoming part of Maharashtra.

He asked whether the government is worried that a grand celebration might incur the wrath of seniors in Delhi.

He further alleged that if this were a festival for the Jain community or any other group, the government would have rolled out carpets and illuminated the city, but, for the pride of Maharashtra and its people, the celebration feels mournful.

He further questioned whether there is a deliberate attempt to make the Marathi people forget the memorial's significance. While slamming the government, Raj Thackeray did not spare the citizens, expressing concern over the perceived apathy among the Marathi-speaking population.

He emphasised that the Hutatma Smarak should be treated as a“place of pilgrimage” for every person in the state.

He lamented that while Marathi people built and fought for Mumbai, they seem to be losing touch with that history.

“I request the Marathi people with folded hands-do not forget the struggle for Samyukta Maharashtra. The skyscrapers you see around Mumbai exist because this city remained a part of this state. Be proud of it,” said Raj Thackeray in his appeal to the Marathi citizens.

Raj Thackeray concluded his post by urging Marathi citizens from Mumbai and across the state to gather in massive numbers at the Martyrs' Memorial on May 1 next year, stating that only a show of public strength would force the government to take notice and accord the day the respect it deserves.​