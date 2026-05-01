WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (The“ISSUER”) (A Public Company Incorporated With Limited Liability In Ireland) NOTICE IN RESPECT OF A DAILY SWAP RATE AMENDEMENT IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES
|Name of Affected Security
|Ticker
|ISIN
|Current Daily Swap Rate
|Daily Swap Rate on and from 1 September 2026
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged Securities
|3SIL
|IE00B7XD2195
|0.01248%
|
0.00692%
The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Security to effect the Affected Security Fee Change (the“ Affected Security Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Security Amendments shall be 1 May 2026.
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