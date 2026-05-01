LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the“ ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF A DAILY SWAP RATE AMENDEMENT IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the“ Affected Security”) issued pursuant to the Issuer's Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the“ Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 25 September 2025 (the“ Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Security and has notified the Issuer of its intention to amend the Daily Swap Rate of the Affected Security as set out in the table below. Changes to the Daily Swap Rate are permitted pursuant to the terms of the Swap Provider Agreement and such change is made in accordance with the Conditions of the Affected Security.

The Issuer announces that on and from the dates set out below, the Daily Swap Rate for the following Affected Security will be amended as follows (the“ Affected Security Fee Change”):