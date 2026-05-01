Pelthos Therapeutics To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 14, 2026

DURHAM, N.C., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), today announced it will report first quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The company will hold a conference call followed by a question-and-answer period at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Details for the conference call can be found below: