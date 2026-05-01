Pelthos Therapeutics To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On May 14, 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, May 14, 2026
|Time:
|8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
|Toll Free:
|1-877-451-6152
|International:
|1-201-389-0879
|Conf. ID:
|13760399
Webcast:
About Pelthos Therapeutics
Pelthos Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building and advancing a portfolio of differentiated cutaneous infectious disease products that address unmet patient needs. ZELSUVMITM (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, the company's lead product, is the first and only prescription therapy approved for use at home by patients, parents, and caregivers to treat Molluscum contagiosum. The company's portfolio of assets includes Xepi® (ozenoxacin) Cream, 1%, a topical treatment for impetigo, and Xeglyze® (abametapir), a topical treatment for head lice. More information is available at . Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X.
Contacts
Investors:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Mike Moyer, Managing Director
...
Media:
KWM Communications
Kellie Walsh
...
(914) 315-6072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment