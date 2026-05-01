JPX Plans Crypto ETF Listing Path As Japan Reviews Digital Asset Law

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) JPX is moving closer to a possible crypto ETF launch in Japan, with 2027 seen as the earliest target. CEO Hiromi Yamaji said preparations can begin once legal reforms and tax rules become clear.

The move comes as Japan reviews how crypto assets are classified and taxed, while asset managers show growing interest in regulated crypto investment products.

Jpx Waits for Legal Clarity Before Etf Launch

Japan Exchange Group may move ahead with crypto ETFs once the legal process is complete. The company operates Japan's main securities markets. So, its role could shape future crypto investment products.

Yamaji told Bloomberg that JPX is ready to prepare when laws and taxes are clear. He said, 'If the legal framework is in place and tax treatment is clear, it can be done anytime.'

The earliest listing could happen in 2027. However, the timing may shift to 2028 if law changes take longer.

Japan has not yet approved spot crypto ETFs in the same way as some other markets. For that reason, market operators are waiting for clear rules before listing such products.

Japan Reviews Crypto Tax Treatment

Japan is also reviewing how crypto gains should be taxed. Current rules treat many crypto gains as miscellaneous income. That can lead to tax rates as high as 55%.

A new tax proposal may place some crypto assets under financial product rules. If passed, certain gains could face a flat 20% tax rate. This would be closer to the system used for stocks.

The proposal may also allow losses to be carried forward for up to three years. That rule already applies to some financial products in Japan. It could help investors manage losses from market swings.

However, the plan may not cover every crypto activity. Staking, lending rewards, and NFTs may still need separate treatment. Final details will depend on future legislation.

Asset Managers Show Interest in Crypto ETFs

Yamaji said many asset managers have shown interest in crypto ETFs. These funds could give investors exposure to crypto through regulated markets. They may also offer a familiar structure for retail and institutional buyers.

Japan's Financial Services Agency has supported wider debate on crypto reclassification. The move could bring crypto closer to traditional financial products. It may also support rules on market abuse and investor protection.

Still, the process remains unfinished. Lawmakers must decide how crypto assets should be defined and taxed. Regulators must also decide which assets can qualify for ETF products.

JPX is now watching the pace of reform. A 2027 launch remains possible, but the schedule depends on final rules. The next stage will decide how Japan opens its listed market to crypto ETFs.

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