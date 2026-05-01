MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) DynaResource Announces $1.0 Million Financing from Ocean Partners

May 01, 2026 7:46 AM EDT | Source: DynaResource, Inc.

All figures in United States Dollars ("USD").

Irving, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - DynaResource, Inc. (OTCQX: DYNR) ("DynaResource", or "the Company") is pleased to report is has completed a non-brokered private placement of $1,000,000 (the 'Offering) with Ocean Partners UK Limited ("Ocean Partners").

The Company issued a total of 833,333 common shares (each a 'unit') at a price of $1.20 per unit.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to strengthen the Company's balance sheet while management continues to focus on grade and operational productivity and the recovery of Impuesto al Valor Agregado ("IVA") tax payments relatable to its wholly owned Mexican subsidiary.

"These funds provide important near-term support as we continue to execute on operational improvements and focus on key value driving initiatives within the business," stated Rohan Hazelton, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our priority remains enhancing mine performance while maintaining financial discipline and positioning the Company for longer-term strategic growth."

On behalf of the Board of Directors of DynaResource, Inc.

Rohan Hazelton

President & CEO

About DynaResource

DynaResource is a junior gold mining producer trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "DYNR". DynaResource is actively mining and expanding the historic San Jose de Gracia gold mining district in Sinaloa, Mexico.