Paragon Advanced Labs Provides Corporate Update
|Period
|Revenue
|9 months ended Dec 31, 2025
|$4,373,818
|Q3 FY2025 - Oct to Dec 2025 (Q4 calendar)
|$1,816,604
Revenue for the nine-month annual period ending December 31, 2025 was $4,373,818, reflecting the Company's commercial operations across its Hamilton, Surrey, and Sparks PhotonAssayTM facilities, together with geochemical and fire assay services at the Sparks facility. Revenue for the seasonally slower Q1 FY2026 is anticipated to increase approximately 21% over the immediately preceding quarter (Q4 FY2025) and equivalent to approximately 50% of the entire annual period revenue achieved in FY2025.
The sequential improvement in Q1 FY2026 revenue reflects the partial commencement of a significant client relationship in late February 2026. This relationship, which represents anticipated significant contract value was originally expected to commence in January 2026. The six-week delay in commencement, combined with the ninety-day ramp to full utilization, means that Q1 FY2026 captured approximately one-third of the expected steady-state contribution from this relationship. The remaining benefit is expected to be progressively reflected through Q2 FY2026.
About Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.
Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. provides innovative analytical technologies to the global mining industry. By embracing new technology, the Company is addressing critical capacity bottlenecks in mineral assaying through the deployment of PhotonAssayTM technology and complementary analytical solutions. The Company delivers faster, more accurate, and cost-effective mineral analysis for mining operators worldwide.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PARAGON ADVANCED LABS INC.
Peter Shippen
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.
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