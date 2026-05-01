Abacus Chairman And CEO To Speak At The Milken Institute Global Conference In Los Angeles
The panel will be moderated by Maneet Ahuja of ICONOCLAST and Forbes Media and will include leaders from HSBC Private Bank, Prudential Financial, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and EQT Group.
The session can be viewed live at:
To request a meeting with Abacus management during the conference, email....
About Abacus
Abacus Global Management (NYSE: ABX) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.
For more information, please visit
Contacts:
Investor Relations
Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs... (321) 290-1198
David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations... (321) 299-0716
Abacus Global Management Public Relations...
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