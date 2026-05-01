Language Connects Society, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 1 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Friday signed MoUs with institutions, including the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), during the MoU exchange ceremony for the Foreign Language Communication Skills Programme at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Rajasthan's youth possess a natural aptitude for hard work, innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural adaptability. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, young people today are moving beyond degrees to focus on skill enhancement.

He noted that the proposed free trade agreement with the European Union would create new employment avenues linked to foreign language proficiency.

Pradhan emphasised that language is not merely a tool of communication but a means to understand and connect societies.

The National Education Policy 2020, he said, is a significant step toward building a developed India, with a strong focus on multilingual and global education.

Learning languages like French, German, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish will expand employment opportunities for youth. Language is not just a medium of communication, but it also connects society, said Pradhan

He also expressed confidence that in the future, Rajasthani folk traditions, such as the tales of Prithviraj Chauhan, will be translated into foreign languages and gain global recognition.

He added that countries like Japan and Korea offer vast employment prospects, and language skills can open opportunities not only in technology but also in sectors like trade and marketing.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, mother tongues have been given primacy in early education.

Local languages preserve cultural heritage, instil confidence, and strengthen emotional roots, while foreign languages enhance communication skills in a global context.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma stated that incidents like paper leaks under the previous government had done grave injustice to the youth.

He asserted that the present government has freed the state's youth from this menace.

“So far, 351 examinations have been conducted with complete transparency, and not a single paper has been leaked,” he said.

He added that the government is empowering youth by linking them with employment opportunities, transforming them from job seekers into job creators.

The Chief Minister, quoting Swami Vivekananda, encouraged youth to learn foreign languages and excel both nationally and globally.

He said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for skill development, the state has signed MoUs with the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, and the National Skill Development Corporation. These initiatives will enable youth to learn languages such as French, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean.

He emphasised that learning foreign languages has become essential in today's globalised world, opening doors to opportunities in multinational companies, international organisations, and overseas employment. It also acts as a bridge between foreign tourists, investors, and local industries.

Highlighting Rajasthan's tourism potential, Sharma noted that foreign language skills are especially valuable in a state that attracts visitors from across the globe.

With tourism expanding rapidly due to government policies, employment opportunities have increased for guides, hotel managers, travel agents, and entrepreneurs proficient in foreign languages, he said.