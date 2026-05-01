MOZN Recognized As IDC Innovator As Agentic AI Redefines Financial Crime Management In The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Boston, U.S., April, 2026 – MOZN, a leading enterprise AI company, today announced that it has been named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovator: Middle East Regulatory Technology Providers 2026 report (Doc #META54418426, March 2026). The recognition reflects IDC's assessment of MOZN as one of the few providers redefining financial crime and compliance by operationalizing Agentic AI and unifying fraud prevention and AML on a single platform.

The IDC Innovators recognition by the International Data Corporation (IDC) identifies vendors developing innovative regulatory technology solutions to help regulated enterprises navigate both the intensifying regulatory landscape and the emerging risks of generative AI.

IDC chose MOZN in recognition of its ability to address financial crime challenges through a technology model designed specifically for Middle Eastern regulatory environments. As supervisory authorities intensify requirements for continuous monitoring, real-time controls, and automated compliance, MOZN differentiates itself by delivering a cohesive FRAML framework instead of stitching together disconnected compliance tools. Its architecture is purpose-built for large financial institutions and aligned with regional realities, including complex linguistic naming conventions and localized risk behaviors that many international platforms are not optimized to manage.

MOZN's designation as an IDC Innovator is further reinforced by its advanced, production-grade use of Agentic AI across investigative and analytical workflows. The company's AI-native ecosystem, anchored by its Financial Crime Intelligence (FCI) layer embeds autonomous agents into processes such as alert prioritization, investigative analysis, evidence compilation, and risk logic development. By consolidating intelligence from customer profiles, transactional activity, account structures, device signals, case histories, and external data providers, MOZN enables deeper contextual insight, lowers investigative effort, and accelerates decision-making, allowing institutions to transition from compliance-driven operations to forward-looking, intelligence-led risk management. This capability is supported by a team of more than 450 professionals, with over 50% working in data science and technology roles, serving 150+ customers across banking, financial services, fintech, ecommerce, and telecommunications.

“Being named an IDC Innovator affirms our conviction that the next era of financial crime prevention will be defined by intelligence that is deeply embedded into the fabric of operations,” said Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, Founder and CEO of MOZN.“As regulatory expectations accelerate and adversaries become more sophisticated, institutions need more than incremental improvements; they need adaptive, intelligence‐driven systems. By integrating Agentic AI with deep regional expertise, we help our customers move from reactive controls to proactive, intelligence-led risk management that strengthens resilience and positions them for long-term growth.”

“MOZN was selected as an IDC Innovator for its differentiated approach to financial crime prevention,” said Shilpi Handa, Associate Research Director, Security and Trust, IDC META.“It delivers an end-to-end FRAML architecture, with the platform covering onboarding, customer due diligence, customer screening, AML transaction monitoring, and enterprise fraud management in an integrated suite with shared data and intelligence.”

About IDC Innovators: An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies, but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About MOZN:MOZN is an Enterprise AI company, enabling organizations to make informed decisions through specialized AI platforms, focused on two key areas: Financial Crime Prevention and Enterprise Knowledge Intelligence. MOZN technologies are built for global scale while adapting to the realities of every market it serves.